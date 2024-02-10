Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 379,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $53,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $186.33 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $170.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

