Blueprint Medicines Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($8.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($8.42) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($8.71). The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($8.58) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BPMC. Barclays upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $94.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,268 in the last ninety days. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

