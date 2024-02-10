BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading 1% Higher

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $318.47 and last traded at $312.96. 1,173,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,437,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.91.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

