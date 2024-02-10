Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 291 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,521 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,690. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.9 %

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $151.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,981,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.52 and its 200-day moving average is $125.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

