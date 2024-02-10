Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires Shares of 2,244 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,244 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 62,911 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,206 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
VRTX traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $422.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,949. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.71. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
