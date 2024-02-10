Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires Shares of 2,244 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,244 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 62,911 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,206 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $422.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,949. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.71. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

