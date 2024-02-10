Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.75. 685,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

