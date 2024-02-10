Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,409 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.40. 2,640,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,027. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $142.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.