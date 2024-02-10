Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $572.21. 320,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $540.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $579.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.