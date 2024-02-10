Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,622,000 after purchasing an additional 490,623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,119,000 after acquiring an additional 433,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 912.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 362,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,037,000 after acquiring an additional 326,974 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $175.93. The stock had a trading volume of 461,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,137. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.25 and a 200-day moving average of $158.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

