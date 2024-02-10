Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,532,000 after buying an additional 48,370 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,220,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,333,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,847,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,602,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,230,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.92. 268,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,517. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.72. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $112.34.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.