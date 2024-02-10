Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,120 shares of company stock worth $9,322,231. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.02. 2,694,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $70.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

