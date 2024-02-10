Boston Financial Mangement LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.84. 3,686,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,183. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.