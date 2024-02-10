Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $152.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,476. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $152.93. The stock has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
