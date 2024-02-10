Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 37.07%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $66.74 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Stories

