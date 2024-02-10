Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Boosted by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $54,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.81. 15,413,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,535,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $73.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

