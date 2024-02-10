Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.17.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.