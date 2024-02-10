British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 58.88 ($0.74) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,421 ($30.35) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,336.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,480.11. The stock has a market cap of £54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.58, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.26. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,233 ($27.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,242.50 ($40.65).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.85) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($51.40) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.88) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

