British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.733 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

British American Tobacco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 57.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

BTI stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 230.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in British American Tobacco by 27.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

