Brokerages Set Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) PT at $27.64

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $215,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 147,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter.

CABA stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

