Brokerages Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) PT at $55.86

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Cactus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WHD

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.96.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

(Get Free Report

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.