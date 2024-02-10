Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) PT at $102.19

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.33.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DASH opened at $119.31 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $119.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.73.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.
