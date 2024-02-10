Brokers Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.31.

TSE HBM opened at C$6.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 98.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.72.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$669.09 million.

Insider Activity at Hudbay Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$44,178.00. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

