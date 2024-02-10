Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.17

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.17 and last traded at $80.12, with a volume of 764467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,495,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

