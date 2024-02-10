BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Paycor HCM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.35.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.51 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $29,647.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,964.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $28,774.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $29,647.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,015,196 shares of company stock valued at $103,562,243. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 109.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 67.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 210.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

