Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,899.14 ($23.81).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRBY. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.58) to GBX 1,750 ($21.94) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.31) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In related news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd acquired 6,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,489 ($18.67) per share, with a total value of £99,986.35 ($125,343.30). In related news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd acquired 6,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,489 ($18.67) per share, with a total value of £99,986.35 ($125,343.30). Also, insider Gerry M. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.59) per share, with a total value of £78,150 ($97,969.16). 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,271 ($15.93) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,375.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,730.99. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,162.50 ($14.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,656 ($33.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,059.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 18.30 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,250.00%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

