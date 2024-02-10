Burney Co. Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,004 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,075,000 after acquiring an additional 204,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.