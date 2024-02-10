Burney Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Burney Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $152.40 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $152.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.65. The firm has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.