Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Mary Jo S. Herseth Buys 525 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $10,725.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,619.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Byline Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 238,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 81,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

