C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.0 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $106.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

