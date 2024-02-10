Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.70

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 771932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CABA

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabaletta Bio

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $240,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 103,662 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,981,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 506.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 337,277 shares during the period.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.