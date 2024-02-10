Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 510 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $245.22 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.85 and a 12-month high of $245.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

