Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 8,917 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SP Plus worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SP. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on SP Plus in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SP

About SP Plus

(Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.