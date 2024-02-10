Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $135,362,000. Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $34,698,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $30,467,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 106.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 422,822 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DAR stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,788 shares of company stock valued at $694,534 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

