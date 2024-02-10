Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 25,353 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $17.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

