Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 102,754 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Playtika by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,206 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Playtika by 219.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,603,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after buying an additional 3,161,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Playtika by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,152,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,970,000 after buying an additional 512,600 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Playtika by 219.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,768,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after buying an additional 1,215,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $18,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of PLTK opened at $7.35 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The firm had revenue of $630.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. Analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.