Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 67,544 The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marcus in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 21.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 8.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCS. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Marcus Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $14.27 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $452.20 million, a PE ratio of 237.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92.

Marcus Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.