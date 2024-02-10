Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $33.84 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $560.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

