Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,427,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Logitech International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Logitech International by 62.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after acquiring an additional 608,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Logitech International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LOGI opened at $85.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

