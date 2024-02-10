Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 539,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NX opened at $33.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $753,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $911,131.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,173 shares of company stock worth $2,117,337 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanex Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

