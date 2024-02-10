Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $900,000 in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 126,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.08% of Borr Drilling as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,768 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,799 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Borr Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of BORR opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.01.
Borr Drilling Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.65%.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
