Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $900,000 in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 126,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.08% of Borr Drilling as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,768 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,799 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of BORR opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.65%.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

