Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $960,000 in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health
In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Guardant Health Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of GH opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52.
Guardant Health Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
