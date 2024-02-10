Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $3,357,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $8,479,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 236.0% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 311,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 218,759 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $855,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

AMKR stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,400 shares of company stock worth $723,313. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

