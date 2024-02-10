Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 35,158 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 216.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 25.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $10,045,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 84,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

