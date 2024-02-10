Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,719,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $212,009,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CW shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $228.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $228.93.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.98%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

