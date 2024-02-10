Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL opened at $197.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

