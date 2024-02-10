Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 393.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MDU opened at $20.36 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

