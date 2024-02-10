Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.07, reports. The firm had revenue of C$389.14 million during the quarter. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 8.77%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CF opened at C$8.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.69. The stock has a market cap of C$825.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$6.50 and a one year high of C$11.72.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities raised Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.29.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

