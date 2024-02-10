Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 5,200 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $37,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $527.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $527.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $496.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.