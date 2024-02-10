Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 92,400 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.17% of Biogen worth $63,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $240.98 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.60 and its 200 day moving average is $252.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.