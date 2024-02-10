Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $38.65 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.19% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $38,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 77,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

